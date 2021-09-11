Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.75.

DLMAF opened at $45.63 on Friday. Dollarama has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $47.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

