DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

DLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28. DLocal has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

