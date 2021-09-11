Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Down to $16.97

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.97, but opened at $16.38. Diversey shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $147,207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $74,536,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the second quarter worth about $80,584,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth about $44,153,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth about $43,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

