Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) Shares Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.43% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares by 439.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares by 160.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 33,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DRN opened at $24.20 on Friday. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $27.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

