Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report sales of $225.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.20 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $176.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $895.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $893.06 million to $899.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $947.22 million, with estimates ranging from $928.03 million to $956.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,952,000. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,645,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 110,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,444. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.64. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.