DIGG (DIGG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $237,648.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, DIGG has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $40,706.95 or 0.89261182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $23.02 million and $237,648.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00066640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00131876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00184966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,744.83 or 1.00308133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.81 or 0.07165579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.73 or 0.00889673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 566 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.