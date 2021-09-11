Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Stock Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 191.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,310 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 186,852 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 741,392 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $774.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

