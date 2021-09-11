DiCE MOLECULES HOLDINGS, LLC (DICE) Announces September 15th IPO

DiCE MOLECULES HOLDINGS, LLC (DICE) is planning to raise $160 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, September 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 10,000,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last year, DiCE MOLECULES HOLDINGS, LLC generated $1.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $28.5 million. The company has a market-cap of $549.1 million.

DICE THERAPEUTICS, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: The company will change its name to DICE Therapeutics, Inc., from DiCE Molecules Holdings, LLC, before the effectiveness of the registration statement, the prospectus says.) We are a biopharmaceutical company leveraging our proprietary technology platform, which we refer to as DELSCAPE, to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. We are initially focused on developing a pipeline of wholly owned oral small molecule therapeutics against well-validated biologic targets in immunology, with the goal of achieving comparable potency to their systemic biologic counterparts, which have demonstrated the greatest therapeutic benefit to date in these disease areas. Our DELSCAPE platform is designed to discover selective oral small molecules with the potential to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics. We believe there is a significant unmet medical need for convenient oral therapies in chronic immunological diseases that offer the therapeutic benefits of systemic biologics. In collaboration with Sanofi, we are also developing a therapeutic candidate for immuno-oncology indications. Our lead therapeutic candidate, S011806, is an oral antagonist of the pro-inflammatory signaling molecule, interleukin-17 (IL-17), which is a validated drug target implicated in a variety of immunology indications. There are two approved antibody therapeutics: COSENTYX (secukinumab), marketed by Novartis, and TALTZ (ixekizumab), marketed by Eli Lilly, but no oral therapies targeting this pathway. COSENTYX and TALTZ are both approved fto treat psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, and collectively generated approximately $5.8 billion in worldwide sales in 2020. We filed a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) with the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom for S011806 in July 2021 and plan to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers and psoriasis patients. We also are developing oral therapeutic candidates targeting a4ß7 integrin and aVß1/aVß6 integrin to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), respectively. Note: Revenue is collaboration revenue and not revenue generated by product sales. Revenue and net loss figures are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2021. “.

DICE THERAPEUTICS, INC. was founded in 2013 and has 32 employees. The company is located at 279 E. Grand Avenue, Suite 300, Lobby B South San Francisco, CA 94080 and can be reached via phone at (650) 566-1402 or on the web at http://www.dicemolecules.com/.

