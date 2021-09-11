Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

DSX stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 241,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 166,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 125,041 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 202,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 140,680 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

