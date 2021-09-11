Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 155.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.