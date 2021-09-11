Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.22 ($27.32).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.34 ($20.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €18.05 and a 200 day moving average of €17.15. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.