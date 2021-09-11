Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €131.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.69 ($153.76).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €114.36 ($134.54) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.03.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

