Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Lifted to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Destination XL Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.