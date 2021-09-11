Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Lifted to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.
Destination XL Group stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.
Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.