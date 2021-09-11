Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) vs. Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Critical Comparison

Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Destination Maternity alerts:

77.5% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Destination Maternity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Destination Maternity and Bath & Body Works’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination Maternity $383.75 million 0.00 -$14.33 million N/A N/A Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.42 $844.00 million $3.46 18.39

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than Destination Maternity.

Profitability

This table compares Destination Maternity and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination Maternity N/A N/A N/A Bath & Body Works 14.62% -177.66% 16.05%

Risk & Volatility

Destination Maternity has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Destination Maternity and Bath & Body Works, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination Maternity 0 0 0 0 N/A Bath & Body Works 0 1 8 0 2.89

Bath & Body Works has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.71%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Destination Maternity.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Destination Maternity on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of maternity apparel and related accessories. It operates stores under three brands: Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity. The Motherhood Maternity brand serves maternity apparel business, which is used in special occasion, offering quality merchandise at affordable value. The A Pea in the Pod brand is a contemporary, fashion-forward assortment including a curated selection of exclusive designer labels at premium pricing, offering the mom2be fashionable maternity pieces that reflect her uncompromising sense of style in both casual and career apparel. The Destination Maternity brand relates to a selection of fashion offers all three brands, plus skincare, fitness, and nutritional products to pamper the pregnant woman. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Destination Maternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination Maternity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.