Desjardins Increases BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$150.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$131.00 to C$150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DOOO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 3.00. BRP has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 10.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in BRP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BRP by 37.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $4,094,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

