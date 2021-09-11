DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in DermTech were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DMTK. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $107,329.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,990 shares of company stock worth $1,154,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $35.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.81. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on DMTK. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.