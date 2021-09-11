DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak Sells 1,162 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $42,052.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

