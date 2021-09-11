DeHive Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Million (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00003086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $283,878.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00063284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00124188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00179538 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.65 or 0.99791571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.02 or 0.07072168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.19 or 0.00840650 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

