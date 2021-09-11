Decentral Games Price Reaches $224.83 on Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $224.83 or 0.00495453 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $71.16 million and $2.47 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00070391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00128958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.00181643 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,327.61 or 0.99885256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.37 or 0.07127348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.63 or 0.00863008 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,507 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

