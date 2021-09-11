DCM Advisors LLC Sells 447 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Qorvo makes up about 0.8% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.74 and a 200-day moving average of $184.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.73 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,072. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.