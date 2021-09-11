DCM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,286 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth $204,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth $222,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,485. The company has a market capitalization of $982.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.14. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.47%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,724. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De acquired 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHE shares. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

