DCM Advisors LLC Has $751,000 Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth $5,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75,954 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,090,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. 35,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,443. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $467.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

