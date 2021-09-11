DCM Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.9% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% in the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $916.62. 332,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $903.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $842.09. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $959.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

