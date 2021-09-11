DCM Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 419,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $12,313,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,174,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.6% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 41,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $60.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.