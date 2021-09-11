DCM Advisors LLC Buys 1,273 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning makes up 1.1% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2,661.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Shares of OC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.67. The stock had a trading volume of 610,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $64.44 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.61.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.