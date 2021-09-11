DCM Advisors LLC Acquires 19,309 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 10.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 44.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 387,788 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 13.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 76,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,091. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.04. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

