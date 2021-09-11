DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 44.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,736 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $32,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVA. Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

NYSE DVA opened at $123.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $136.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

