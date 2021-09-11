Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Danimer Scientific in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -40.53 and a beta of -1.15. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $733,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

