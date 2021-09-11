Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. 13.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $102.02 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.67.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

