Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,911 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,912 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,395 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,766. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

