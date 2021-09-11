Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIV opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

