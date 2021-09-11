Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $131.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Several research firms have commented on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,732 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,130. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

