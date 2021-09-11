Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $378,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $130.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average of $130.72. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $141.81.

