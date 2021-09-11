Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,300 Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Docebo by 67.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -324.62. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.