CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 371.9% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 126,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 99,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $386,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.95. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. Analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVI. Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

