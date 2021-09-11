CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. CSX reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,316,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,952,229. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

