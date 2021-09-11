CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company.

CSLLY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie lowered CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,871. CSL has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.67 and its 200 day moving average is $107.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

