Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $205.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an in-line rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.75.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $188.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,567,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,872,000 after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.