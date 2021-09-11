Critical Review: Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) vs. Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $61.28 million 1.65 $10.85 million N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp $46.88 million 2.76 $3.60 million $0.84 20.18

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackhawk Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp 18.94% 5.74% 0.69%

Volatility & Risk

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, PA.

