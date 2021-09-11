Critical Analysis: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) versus EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -106.12% -65.39% -30.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.84%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $17.63, indicating a potential upside of 71.78%. Given EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $34.44 million 8.57 -$45.39 million ($3.47) -2.96

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

