Credit Suisse Group Raises DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target to GBX 500

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital raised their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 492.80 ($6.44).

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith stock opened at GBX 461.30 ($6.03) on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 269.20 ($3.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 433.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 422.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.