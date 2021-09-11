Credit Suisse Group Lowers Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Neutral

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $408.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Humanigen will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $7,445,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,096,407 shares of company stock worth $37,927,382. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,742,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $19,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humanigen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.