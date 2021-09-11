Credit Suisse Group Cuts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $38.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APLS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.80.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,194,708. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $656,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.