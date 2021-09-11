Credit Agricole S A Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 34.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV stock opened at $302.82 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.69, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,006 shares of company stock worth $5,717,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

