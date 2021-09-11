Credit Agricole S A Raises Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,786 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Covanta were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Covanta by 93.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after buying an additional 545,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,481,000 after buying an additional 432,333 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Covanta during the first quarter valued at $4,682,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 34.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,296,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 330,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

