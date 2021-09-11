Credit Agricole S A Lowers Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 82.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $277.15 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.27, a PEG ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. raised their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

