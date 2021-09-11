Credit Agricole S A Has $2.94 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average is $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,888 shares of company stock worth $5,512,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.