Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in The Chemours during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Chemours during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Chemours by 40.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

NYSE CC opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.