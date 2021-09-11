Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 127,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTGC stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. The business had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

