Creative Planning Sells 2,499 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after acquiring an additional 36,928 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 12.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $98.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.